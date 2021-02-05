N.S. gains jobs in January, drops unemployment rate to 8.3%

Nova Scotia was one of four provinces to see job growth in January, with a net gain of 3,700 full-time jobs and 4,200 part-time positions.

The unemployment rate in the province dropped half a percentage point to 8.3 per cent despite more people participating in the labour market.

Overall, employment in Canada fell to the lowest level since August last year, wiping out the gains made in the fall.

Statistics Canada says the national economy lost 213,000 jobs in January, almost entirely concentrated in Ontario and Quebec, raising the unemployment rate to 9.4 per cent.