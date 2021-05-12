N.S. gives $100,000 towards permanent housing plan for women and children

The provincial government is investing $100,000 to develop a proposal for permanent housing for up to 100 women and children.

The Department of Community Services says the Home for Good Centre would create a community hub with a blend of supported and affordable housing, multipurpose community spaces and office space for service providers.

The YWCA, Alice House, Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia and the Marguerite Centre will collaborate on the proposal, including site selection, preliminary design and a multi-year fundraising plan.

Government says the funds will pay a project co-ordinator to oversee the completion of the proposal by April 2022.