N.S. government announces plans to create 61 new protected areas

To mark Earth Day, the Nova Scotia government has announced its intention to protect more land and parks.

Government has released a list of 61 new protected areas to be designated, including wilderness areas, nature reserves, and provincial parks across the province.

That includes four sites in Colchester County: Douglas Meadow Brook Wilderness Area, South Branch Meadows Nature Reserve, and both the Brule Shore and MacElmon's Pond Provincial Parks.

The province says it will soon be launching a 60-day online consultation period with Nova Scotians, with twelve of the sites listed as having to go through that process.

A release says the new areas will protect Nova Scotia's unique biodiversity and habitats for mainland moose, Atlantic salmon, migratory birds, and other species.

The following proposed sites will go through consultation:

Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area (expansion), Halifax Regional Municipality

Devil's Jaw Wilderness Area (expansion), Hants County

Fourchu Coast Wilderness Area (expansion), Richmond County

Trout Brook Wilderness Area (expansion), Inverness County

Upper Tantallon Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

Port La Tour Provincial Park, Shelburne County

Carters Beach Provincial Park, Queens County

Black Duck Cove Provincial Park, Guysborough County

Cape Jack Provincial Park, Antigonish County

Cookville Provincial Park, Lunenburg County

Marble Mountain Provincial Park, Inverness County

Ross Ferry Provincial Park, Victoria County

The following sites are also intended for protection: