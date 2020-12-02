iHeartRadio
N.S. government announces transportation grants

Nova Scotia Government

The provincial government has announced just over $707,000 for transportation options in Nova Scotia.

Two grants, totaling $117,685, support the launch of the Eskasoni Transit Service between Eskasoni and Sydney.

Government says this is the first transit service operated by a Mi'kmaw community in Nova Scotia.

Locally, the Central Highlands Association of the Disabled in Pictou and the Colchester Transportation Cooperative Ltd. are each receiving a $75,000 grant for an 18-passenger bus.

The investment comes from the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, designed to help organizations buy or modify accessible buses or vans.

2020 fund recipients:

  • Antigonish Community Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $57,000
  • Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 16-passenger bus, $50,000
  • Central Highlands Association of the Disabled, Pictou, 18-passenger bus, $75,000
  • Colchester Transportation Cooperative Ltd., 18-passenger bus, $75,000
  • Cumberland County Transportation Society, five-passenger van, $39,890
  • Eskasoni Transit Service, nine-passenger van, $67,685
  • Eskasoni Transit Service, 20-passenger bus, $50,000
  • Kings Point to Point Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $37,375
  • La Cooperative de Transport de Cheticamp, five-passenger van, $17,353
  • Queens County Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $60,619
  • Queens County Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $60,522
  • Strait Area Transit, eight-passenger van, $55,385
  • Trans County Transportation Society, Annapolis and Kings counties, seven-passenger van, $61,845

