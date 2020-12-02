N.S. government announces transportation grants

The provincial government has announced just over $707,000 for transportation options in Nova Scotia.

Two grants, totaling $117,685, support the launch of the Eskasoni Transit Service between Eskasoni and Sydney.

Government says this is the first transit service operated by a Mi'kmaw community in Nova Scotia.

Locally, the Central Highlands Association of the Disabled in Pictou and the Colchester Transportation Cooperative Ltd. are each receiving a $75,000 grant for an 18-passenger bus.

The investment comes from the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, designed to help organizations buy or modify accessible buses or vans.

2020 fund recipients: