N.S. government announces transportation grants
The provincial government has announced just over $707,000 for transportation options in Nova Scotia.
Two grants, totaling $117,685, support the launch of the Eskasoni Transit Service between Eskasoni and Sydney.
Government says this is the first transit service operated by a Mi'kmaw community in Nova Scotia.
Locally, the Central Highlands Association of the Disabled in Pictou and the Colchester Transportation Cooperative Ltd. are each receiving a $75,000 grant for an 18-passenger bus.
The investment comes from the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, designed to help organizations buy or modify accessible buses or vans.
2020 fund recipients:
- Antigonish Community Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $57,000
- Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 16-passenger bus, $50,000
- Central Highlands Association of the Disabled, Pictou, 18-passenger bus, $75,000
- Colchester Transportation Cooperative Ltd., 18-passenger bus, $75,000
- Cumberland County Transportation Society, five-passenger van, $39,890
- Eskasoni Transit Service, nine-passenger van, $67,685
- Eskasoni Transit Service, 20-passenger bus, $50,000
- Kings Point to Point Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $37,375
- La Cooperative de Transport de Cheticamp, five-passenger van, $17,353
- Queens County Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $60,619
- Queens County Transit Society, eight-passenger van, $60,522
- Strait Area Transit, eight-passenger van, $55,385
- Trans County Transportation Society, Annapolis and Kings counties, seven-passenger van, $61,845