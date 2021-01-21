N.S Government launches new FOIPOP website

The Nova Scotia government has launched a new online portal to submit and receive Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIPOP) requests.

The public will be also able to track the progress of requests, pay fees, and receive responses online.

Patricia Arab, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, says additional safeguards have been put in place to support increased security and privacy protocols.

The website was pulled down nearly three years ago after government revealed that a data breach on the website in March 2018 had exposed 7,000 documents containing personal information.

The province says a new and updated disclosure site was also launched to replace the temporary site and will give the public access to previously released information requests.

Government also outlined steps taken to enhance the security of the new site, including separating the two websites as well as ongoing security and vulnerability monitoring.