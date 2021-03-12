N.S. government offers new rebate program for owners of hotels, motels, inns

The Nova Scotia government has announced a $7.3 million program to support Nova Scotia's hotel, motel and inn operators, who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified operators can receive a 50 per cent rebate on payment of the first six months of their 2021-22 commercial property tax.

It's a one time payment, and government says it can be used for any aspect of their business, such as hiring staff, paying down debt, paying utilities, or ordering supplies.

Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth says, "Travel and border restrictions, while important for our health and safety, have meant declines in visitors and ongoing cash flow challenges for our tourist accommodations operators."

Operators who received payments under the first Tourism Accommodations Real Property Tax Rebate Program, which provided a 25 per cent rebate on the payment of 2020-21 commercial property taxes, will be automatically eligible.

Just over 250 applications were received for the first program at a value of $6.7 million.