N.S. government to table budget on Thursday

Nova Scotia's Liberal government is to table its first budget today under new Premier Iain Rankin.

A government source with knowledge of the fiscal plan says it will contain the goal of getting the province back to balance within four years.

Finance Minister Labi Kousoulis has already said his budget will be in deficit because of spending required to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The government source says the budget won't have any tax or fee increases and will contain a "good-sized" investment in health and long-term care.

Rankin has said that despite a "significant deficit," the budget will target spending in areas where people need immediate help.

The premier has singled out mental health as an area of health care that will get increased support.

Kousoulis released the 2021-22 capital budget on Tuesday, which included more than one-billion dollars for highway, school and hospital projects.