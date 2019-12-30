N.S. government touts record immigration in 2019

The Nova Scotia government says immigrations records were broken once again in 2019, with a 21 per cent jump in approved applications.

As of December 27th, the province says the Office of Immigration had approved 2,780.

To the end of October, 6,630 permanent residents arrived in Nova Scotia, representing a nearly 27 per cent increase over the same period last year and surpassed 2018's record for the entire year.

Government says the province's population is at an all-time high and getting younger, while filling persistent labour needs in key sectors, including health care.

In addition, the province's data shows more than 2,500 foreign certified professionals approved since 2015, including financial auditors/accountants, early childhood educators, continuing care assistants, and nurses.