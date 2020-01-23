N.S. government urged to reconsider potential sale of coastland to private developers

Calls are mounting for the Nova Scotia government to reconsider the potential sale of a rugged section of Crown-owned coastland to private developers.

The 285-hectare area of coastal barrens and wetlands known as Owls Head, on the province's Eastern Shore, was quietly removed from a government list of lands awaiting legal protection last March.

Documents obtained last month by the CBC indicate the government is considering a proposal from a private developer that wants to build as many as three golf courses near Little Harbour.

Chris Miller, of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, says the move sets a terrible precedent for the future protection of ecologically significant land in the province.

Miller says only five per cent of coastal areas are protected, and the sale of Owls Head would represent a missed opportunity for further conservation.

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson has said any sale would have to go through an environmental assessment process.