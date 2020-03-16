N.S. introduces new measures to curb spread of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has confirmed its first three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all related to travel.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, says the three patients include a woman in her 60's from King’s County who travelled to Australia, a man in his 50's from the Halifax Regional Municipality who travelled in the United States and a man in his 30's, also from the Halifax Regional Municipality, who travelled through Europe.

The province says a presumptive case means the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s Microbiology Lab found a positive test result.

Once a positive result is discovered, the test is sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

As of Sunday afternoon, 415 negative cases in Nova Scotia were confirmed by either the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s Microbiology Lab or the National Microbiology Lab.

Premier Stephen McNeil and health officials held a press conference Sunday afternoon, introducing new measures they hope will curb the spread of COVID-19.

McNeil says all schools in Nova Scotia will close for at least two weeks after March break, and regulated child care centres will close from March 17 to April 3.

Long-term care facilities are closed to the public, meaning no visitors are allowed.

McNeil added public health inspectors will be set up at airports, and anyone returning from outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

During Sunday afternoon’s press conference, McNeil said Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney would close at midnight for an undetermined amount of time.

Bars and restaurants throughout the province are directed to practice social distancing and to keep tables at a distance of two meters or six feet.

Earlier in the day, the province announced it had moved to restrict access to provincial jails as it looks to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19.

The Justice Department says jails will be closed to volunteer organizations until further notice and effective immediately.

Visits to inmates by family and friends will also be restricted to non-contact, with interactions conducted through a glass partition and the use of a phone system for conversations.

Other organizations are taking precautions and have announced closures.

The Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro has announced it will be closed until further notice.

The Town of Truro has cancelled all March Break and free community drop-in programs and has cancelled rentals at both the Douglas Street Recreation Centre and Colchester Legion Stadium.

The town has also postponed the Art Acquisition Program and Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

And the Dalhousie Agricultural College in Bible Hill has announced in-person classes, in-person labs, and in-person exams will not resume this term, with course delivery through distance teaching through to the end of the semester.

A posting on the Dal AC's website says instructors will be confirming plans for distance course continuation and exams with students by Wednesday, March 18 and students should expect instruction to resume via distance on Monday, March 23.

The Nova Scotia Community College is suspending classes at all of its campuses from March 23 to April 3 to prepare for alternative forms of learning, such as online.

~ With files from CTV Atlantic and The Canadian Press