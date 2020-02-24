N.S. Liberal resigns from caucus over impaired driving charge

A Nova Scotia legislator says he is resigning from the governing Liberal caucus in light of a charge related to an alleged impaired driving incident from 2018.

Hugh MacKay, who represents Chester-St. Margaret's in the provincial legislature, says in a news release that he ``became aware'' last week that he was facing the impaired driving charge.

He says the offence ``is alleged to have taken place in November of 2018.''

MacKay says he has not received the full disclosure of details but is resigning from caucus because the seriousness of the allegations could disrupt the government's work.

He says he will continue to sit in the legislature as an independent member.

MacKay's resignation will leave the governing Liberals with a slim majority, holding 26 of 51 seats in the legislature.