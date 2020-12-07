N.S. lobster fishing postponed for 8th day in southwest, may open in next 48 hours

The fishing season in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative lobster zones has now been delayed more than a week due to dangerous conditions on the water.

Dumping Day, the first day of the lobster fishing season when traps are placed, was supposed to happen on Nov. 30 in Lobster Fishing Area 34 off the southwest coast of the province, but high winds and rough seas continue to delay the opening.

Coldwater Lobster Association president Bernie Berry says the eight-day delay may be the longest the zone has ever seen.

Though fishers are anxious to get out on the water, Berry says he expects the delay may cause the price of lobster to rise as the holiday season approaches and buyers have to quickly get product to market.

The area is getting winds at 30 knots, anything over 26 knots is considered dangerous, and waves in a large portion of the area are between three and three-and-a-half metres, Berry says.

He also says there appears to be a ``window'' of good weather coming, and fishers may get on the water in the next 24 to 48 hours, joining harvesters in the adjacent fishing area off the province's southern coast who were able to dump their traps last week.