N.S. looks to extend state of emergency by two weeks
The state of emergency in Nova Scotia is set to be extended by two weeks to noon on April 19th.
Government says cabinet met today by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor for the extension.
The order would take effect at noon on Sunday.
Premier Stephen McNeil declared a provincial state of emergency on March 22nd, saying at the time that not enough people were following the social distancing and other protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19.