N.S. making mask-wearing mandatory in most indoor public places by July 31

Nova Scotia is making mask-wearing mandatory in most indoor public places beginning July 31, even for performers singing at concerts.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said Friday the measure is necessary to minimize any potential second wave of COVID-19.

The indoor places where masks will be mandatory include retail businesses, shopping centres, hair salons, places of worship, sports facilities, elevators, hallways, and common areas of offices.

People entering restaurants or bars will have to wear a mask until they begin eating or drinking.

Strang says people leading religious services or performers at concerts will have to wear masks even while speaking or singing, adding athletes should wear masks indoors except during an activity where a mask cannot be worn.

Masks will also be required in the public areas of a university or college campus, such as the library or student union building, but not inside classrooms, labs, offices or residences.

(With files from Michael Tutton of The Canadian Press)