N.S. man, 58, dies after watercraft overturns on Cape Breton's Lake Ainslie

A Nova Scotia man is dead after an incident Wednesday morning on Lake Ainslie in Cape Breton.

Inverness District RCMP say they responded to a call about an overturned personal watercraft vehicle shortly after 9 a.m.

An unidentified 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., was found unresponsive in the water about 100 metres from shore.

Police say the man was wearing a life-vest and was alone at the time of the incident.

First responders attended to him at a nearby campground but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation into what happened is ongoing and that they do not suspect foul play.