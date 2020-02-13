iHeartRadio
N.S. man facing sex charges involving underage girl

A Kentville man is facing sex charges involving an underage girl, following a five-week investigation by the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking team.

Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Lloyd Clarke was arrested Monday on charges of sexual assault, obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18, luring a child, sexual interference, as well as trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.

Clarke has been released from custody and is due in court March 17.

Police say the victim has been offered support.

