N.S. man wanted on province-wide warrant turns himself in

**Updated at 4:27 a.m. on January 22**

A man from Enfield, N.S., who was wanted on a province-wide warrant, has been arrested.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the RCMP confirmed 31-year-old Thomas Joseph Lyle Brown is in custody after he turned himself in.

The Nova Scotia RCMP, along with Halifax Regional Police's Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Brown in connection to a home invasion on Highway 2 in Wellington, N.S. on Christmas Eve.

Police say around 2 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, the victim was at home with two other occupants when three men and a woman forcibly entered the residence and repeatedly punched the male resident. Belongings from the residence were taken by the offenders who then fled the area.

The victim incurred non-life-threatening injury.

Brown has been charged with the following offences: