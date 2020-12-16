N.S. man with lengthy record of drunk driving convictions dies in custody

A Nova Scotia man described as the "worst of the worst" drunk drivers has died.

Correctional Service Canada says Terrance Naugle died Saturday while in custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Naugle had been serving a sentence of 14 years and 14 days at Dorchester Penitentiary after pleading guilty to eight charges in connection with three drunk-driving incidents between July 2019 and February 2020.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Jamie Campbell said the sentence, which was issued September 22nd, was appropriate for a man with 71 prior convictions, including 23 related to impaired driving and fifteen for driving while prohibited.

Correctional Service Canada says the 62-year-old's next of kin have been notified of his death, and that they will review the circumstances of his death.

CSC policy requires that the police and coroner also be notified.