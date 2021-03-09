N.S. mass killer showed off his 'military' style gun, claiming it was for movie

Court documents say that in the months before going on a rampage that killed 22 people last April, a Nova Scotia gunman showed off a powerful rifle that he said was for a movie he planned to make.

The killer didn't have a firearms licence but he opened the trunk of his car to reveal a military-style gun to a friend from work and told him its firing pin had been removed, according to documents used to obtain search warrants.

Another witness told police he saw an unmarked police car and decals to create a replica cruiser at the killer's property but was told the car was being fixed up for use in parades.

The gunman would go on to use illegally obtained guns with over-capacity magazines, including two semi-automatic rifles and two pistols, to commit his murders before being killed by police on April 19th.

He drove a replica RCMP police vehicle and wore a police uniform during his rampage.

The killer's spouse also told police he showed his guns to people, including her brother and her sister's boyfriend.