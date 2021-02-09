N.S. mass shooting families alter class action lawsuit to add killer's spouse

The families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are adding the gunman's former spouse, her brother and her brother-in-law as defendants in their class action lawsuit against the killer's estate.

Documents filed with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia on February 5th add the names of Lisa Banfield, James Blair Banfield and Brian Brewster in the legal notice seeking damages for deaths, property destruction and injuries.

The amendments to the proposed class action were made after criminal charges were laid against the three, alleging they illegally supplied ammunition to the gunman.

The court documents allege all three knew or ought to have known of the killer's wrongful intentions.

However, the RCMP has said that none of the three was aware the gunman planned a rampage that would kill 22 people on April 18th and 19th before he was shot dead by police.

Tom Singleton, the criminal lawyer for Brewster, says in civil litigation it's not uncommon for plaintiffs to add many defendants "in the hope something sticks."