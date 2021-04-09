N.S. mass shooting remembrance service planned one year after gunman's rampage

Family members of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are expected to gather in a Truro, N.S., church on April 18 to remember their lost relatives one year after the tragedy.

The closed event, which was organized by volunteers with a non-profit society, is scheduled to be livestreamed.

A gunman killed 23 people, including a pregnant woman, in a shooting and burning rampage that started the night of April 18, 2020 and continued for 13 hours before he was killed by an RCMP officer at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

In addition to the church service, the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society, a group that is working to create a permanent memorial site for those who died, is holding a memorial run and walk on the same day.

The full marathon will start in Portapique, the coastal community about 40 kilometres west of Truro where the 51-year-old gunman took 13 lives before escaping the area and continuing his killing in central Nova Scotia.

A news release from the society says funds raised from the run will go towards a permanent memorial.