N.S. medical officer says asymptomatic testing has declined as case counts fall

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is asking residents to make more use of the province's current COVID-19 testing capacity following a drop in asymptomatic testing.

"We encourage all Nova Scotians to consider making COVID-19 testing part of their ongoing personal COVID protocol, especially if you are someone with a high number of contacts, whether it's through the work that you do, or in your social circles," Dr. Robert Strang said Wednesday.

The appeal comes after rates of asymptomatic testing dropped, he said, possibly because people in the province are no longer as concerned about the disease.

"It seems like people feel (since) we have very low case numbers, we don't need to be so worried. That couldn't be further from the truth," he said.

Strang said the province's daily count of new cases has remained low since his last briefing on Friday, but the testing of people who are not showing symptoms is a key part of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 plan.

Strang also said the province's first community clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents will begin in late February. It will vaccinate people 80 and older and will act as a prototype for future community clinics.