N.S. minimum wage to increase by $1 per hour to $12.55 on April 1st

Minimum wage in Nova Scotia is set to receive its largest bump since 2010, increasing by $1 per hour as of April 1st to $12.55 per hour.

The Minimum Wage Review Committee’s November 2018 report had recommended increases of around 55 cents per hour in 2019, 2020, and 2021, with the wage adjusted with inflation in 2022.

Currently, Nova Scotia has the fourth-lowest minimum wage in the country, which will move to the middle of the pack on April 1st and second-highest in Atlantic Canada behind P.E.I.

The committee also recommended the elimination of the inexperienced minimum wage, for workers with less than three months of experience.

This change will bring Nova Scotia in line with all other provinces and territories across Canada.

Government also says it will eliminate the partial hour rule in Nova Scotia, which required employers to round up time worked for minimum wage workers.