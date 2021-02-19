N.S. Minister of Justice will not re-offer in next provincial election

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mark Furey will not re-offer in the next provincial election in Nova Scotia.

He made the announcement on Friday, saying in a release, "I have been fortunate to be part of a transformative government and am incredibly proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved together."

Furey is also the Minister of Labour and is responsible for the Elections Act, Human Rights Act and Accessibility Act.

He was elected MLA for Lunenburg West in 2013 and has also held the municipal affairs, business, Service Nova Scotia and tourism portfolios on the Executive Council.

Premier Stephen McNeil thanked Furey for his commitment to the province and service to Nova Scotians.

The list of Liberals who are set to retire from politics now sits at eight and includes Furey, Premier McNeil, Finance Minister Karen Casey, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan, Environment Minister Gordon WIlson, Health Minister Leo Glavine and two MLAs.

Premier-designate Iain Rankin and a new Executive Council are set to be sworn in on Tuesday.