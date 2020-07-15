N.S. Mounties investigate racist letter sent to Pictou Landing First Nation chief

The RCMP are investigating a racist letter sent last week to the leader of a First Nation who successfully battled for the end to decades of pulp effluent being poured into a lagoon near her Nova Scotia community.

Chief Andrea Paul of Pictou Landing First Nation and members of her Mi'kmaq community helped persuade the Liberal government to end the flow of treated wastewater into Boat Harbour.

Late last year, after the province rejected an environmental plan for an alternate pipeline, Northern Pulp announced it was mothballing the plant and it has been closed since the end of January.

Paul has said that after the decision and ensuing layoffs in the forestry sector, racial comments and threats have increased.

She recently posted on social media images of a letter sent to her office on July 10 that includes a drawing of an Indigenous person and a Black person hanging from a tree.

The caption says, "This is what I think of about Natives and Blacks. You think you rule the world."