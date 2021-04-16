N.S., N.L. premiers oppose sharing their vaccine supplies with harder-hit provinces
Two East Coast premiers say they're opposed to sharing their vaccine supplies with harder-hit provinces but are willing to consider lending other medical support.
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said today the national vaccine rollout should continue on a per-capita basis.
He says any extra doses from his province would amount to a "drop in the bucket'' in comparison to Ontario's needs.
The Canadian Medical Association says it wants Ottawa to consider reprioritizing its vaccine distribution strategy to focus on hard-hit areas instead of allotting vaccines to provinces on a per-capita basis.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey took a similar stance to Rankin, saying "it is only fair'' for the existing system to continue when any province could quickly take a turn for the worse.
Furey and Rankin say they can provide personnel, expertise and extra medical equipment to larger provinces if their hospital systems have unused capacity.