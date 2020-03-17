N.S. NDP call for ban on evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

NDP leader Gary Burrill is asking the Nova Scotia government to place a ban on evictions and eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Burrill says, "People are very worried about their financial situation during the COVID-19 outbreak, as they face reductions in hours, self-isolate, are home sick, or get laid off."

The party is asking the province to follow the precedent set yesterday by Ontario.

Burrill says people need to self-isolate, and that is impossible without a safe place to live.