N.S. NDP call for ban on evictions during COVID-19 pandemic
NDP leader Gary Burrill is asking the Nova Scotia government to place a ban on evictions and eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Burrill says, "People are very worried about their financial situation during the COVID-19 outbreak, as they face reductions in hours, self-isolate, are home sick, or get laid off."
The party is asking the province to follow the precedent set yesterday by Ontario.
Burrill says people need to self-isolate, and that is impossible without a safe place to live.