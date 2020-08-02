N.S. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant during traffic stop

Police in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a 33-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Christopher McKay was arrested during a traffic stop in Amherst, N.S., shortly after 2 a.m. today.



Amherst police say they recognized McKay, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The Pictou County resident evaded officers late Friday when he fled from a home in Trenton, N.S., about 150 kilometres east of Amherst.

Police say McKay will face additional weapons and drug charges after a loaded firearm and drugs were found during his arrest.

McKay had been wanted for an alleged parole violation.