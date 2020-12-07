N.S. post-secondary students to receive one-time COVID-19 response grant

The provincial government is providing a one-time COVID-19 response grant to all recipients of Nova Scotia student assistance in the 2020-21 academic year.

Around 13,000 students will receive $750 to help cover shortfalls in their earning and unexpected costs associated with their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, from the Department of Labour and Advanced Education's budget, will be distributed to some students in January and the rest in the spring or summer.