N.S. premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

Nova Scotia's premier is still not committing to a public inquiry into the shooting rampage that claimed 22 lives last month, plus an unborn child, saying the province is waiting to see what federal authorities ultimately decide.

Stephen McNeil says the province ``will wait to see'' what Ottawa commits to, other than an ongoing RCMP investigation.

He says provincial Attorney General Mark Furey is ``working with his partners at the federal level,'' but a step such as an inquiry hasn't been determined.

The premier was asked about news reports quoting a former neighbour of the gunman who said she reported his domestic violence and cache of firearms to the Mounties in the summer of 2013.

McNeil says he has read the stories, but wasn't previously aware of any of the details in them.

Domestic violence is being examined as a key aspect of the mass shooting, as police have said the rampage began after the gunman restrained and beat his common law spouse in Portapique, N.S.



**This Canadian Press story has been edited by our newsroom to include the unborn child as a victim of the shootings**