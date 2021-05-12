N.S. Provincial Court extends suspension of in-person proceedings

The Provincial Court of Nova Scotia is extending the suspension of in-person court proceedings until at least the end of May.

A release says all in-person appearances in the Provincial Courts that are currently scheduled through to May 31st, 2021 will be adjourned and re-scheduled, and court staff will contact counsel regarding rescheduling.

This directive does not affect scheduled or new Provincial Court matters that can proceed remotely unless the presiding judge decides otherwise.

The Judiciary says Provincial Court judges in certain locations may require in-person attendance of local counsel for contested bail hearings, and counsel involved in these proceedings should check with the presiding judge for direction.