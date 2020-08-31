N.S. Provincial Parks assisting residents affected by water shortage

Provincial Parks in southwestern Nova Scotia are allowing people in the communities affected by water shortages to use their showers and access drinking water.

A release states the following camping parks are making designated facilities available for showers and water access between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily until further notice:

- Graves Island Provincial Park (Lunenburg County)

- The Islands Provincial Park (Shelburne County)

- Ellenwood Lake Provincial Park (Yarmouth County)

The province says comfort stations at camping parks will be closed to registered campers during designated public access times and will be cleaned before being reopened to campers.

Ellenwood Lake Provincial Park is also available for non-potable water fill-ups, while the day use area of Rissers Beach Provincial Park (Lunenburg County) will be available between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Sand Hills Beach (Shelburne County) and Glenwood Provincial Park (Yarmouth County) are available for non-potable water fill-ups only.

The Department of Lands and Forestry says residents must register in advance by contacting the parks directly, and must follow public health guidelines at provincial parks.

