N.S. public schools to remain closed until at least May 1st

The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says public schools across the province will remain closed until at least May 1st to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Provincial exams and assessments are cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Any student who is on-track to graduate will graduate, and those on track to move to the next grade will pass.

The statement says the department recognizes that these are extraordinary times and a challenging time for families.

Government says students and families will have access to e-learning and at-home options so they may continue their education.

The Learning Plan is not meant to add more stress, and asks parents and guardians to contact their child’s teacher or principal to discuss if it is.