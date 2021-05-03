N.S. RCMP member tests positive for COVID-19

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a police officer in Halifax District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the officer is self-isolating at home and the case is not believed to be related to frontline interaction.

The RCMP says it is following all directives and advice given by the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), including disinfecting areas the officer was in and working to ensure the officer's co-workers, and any member of the public who may have interacted with the officer, are notified.

The officer tested positive for COVID-19 following asymptomatic testing, and is the first RCMP member who interacts with the public to test positive in Nova Scotia.