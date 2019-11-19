N.S. RCMP name new Criminal Operations Officer

Nova Scotia RCMP have introduced Chief Superintendent Chris Leather as the force's new Criminal Operations Officer.

He's now responsible for the overall supervision of RCMP policing operations in the province, and will be working closely with senior officials at the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.

C/Supt. Leather began his career in 1990 with York Regional Police, was seconded to an intelligence unit of the RCMP in 2001, and joined the Mounties in 2004.

He was assigned the role of Operations Officer in BC on the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, promoted to Superintendent in 2017, and assumed the role of Commander of Serious and Organized Crime in and the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).