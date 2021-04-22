N.S. reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 33 in the Central Zone.

Of those 33, nineteen are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and two are related to travel outside of Canada.

Ten are under investigation, with two identified yesterday at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo and Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

Three of the remaining new cases are in the Eastern Zone, and there are one each in the Northern and Western Zones.

Government says those five cases are all related to travel outside of Canada, with the people self-isolating, as required.

One of today's cases is a confirmed UK variant case and is related to travel.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 111 active cases of COVID-19.