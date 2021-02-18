N.S. reports COVID-19 case connected to Halifax-area elementary school

Nova Scotia is reporting a case of COVID-19 connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary.

Public Health says the person has not been in school since Friday and is self-isolating.

The school will remain closed to students until Tuesday, while a deep cleaning takes place, and students will learn from home.

The news came a few hours after health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19.

All of the new cases reported were in the Halifax area, with one related to travel to New Brunswick and the other two being under investigation.

Nova Scotia has a total of 15 active cases.