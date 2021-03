No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia today.

Government says that the number of active cases has dropped to 17.

Premier Iain Rankin says, "As we reflect on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, we can be proud of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus."

He says this past year has been far from easy, but Nova Scotians have stepped up and done their part by following the public health measures.