N.S. reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 1,061.



There are no new cases at licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with an active case of COVID-19 either.



That includes the Northwood facility in Halifax, which has accounted for 53 of the province's 62 deaths.



The province reports three active cases with two people in hospital.



Authorities say that one person is in intensive care.



Officials say that 996 cases are resolved.