N.S. reports one new COVID-19 case in the Central Zone Tuesday
Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.
Officials say the new case in the Central Zone is travel-related and the person is self-isolating as required.
There are nine active cases of COVID-19 in the province with one person receiving treatment in ICU.
Since October 1st, the province has completed 172,678 tests for COVID-19, with 498 positive cases and no deaths.
Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,741 Nova Scotia tests on February 8th.
To date, 18,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 5,642 people who have received two doses.