N.S. reports one new COVID-19 case in the Central Zone Tuesday

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say the new case in the Central Zone is travel-related and the person is self-isolating as required.

There are nine active cases of COVID-19 in the province with one person receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 172,678 tests for COVID-19, with 498 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,741 Nova Scotia tests on February 8th.

To date, 18,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 5,642 people who have received two doses.