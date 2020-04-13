N.S. reports third COVID-19 related death, 29 new cases on Sunday

Nova Scotia has recorded its third death related to COVID-19.

The provincial government says a man in his 80's in Halifax Regional Municipality died on Sunday as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

In today's update, government says 29 new cases were identified on Sunday from 947 tests.

That brings the provincial total to 474 confirmed cases and 15,580 negative test results.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

One-hundred and one individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.