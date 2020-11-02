N.S. reports two new cases of COVID-19, total active cases now 13

Public Health officials in Nova Scotia say two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 13.



The newest cases in the province were identified Saturday in the Central Zone and are under investigation.



No new deaths were reported and hospitalizations remain at zero.



Officials did not reveal whether the newest cases were related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble.



Nova Scotia has had a total of 1,111 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.



Chief Medical Officer Robert Strang said in a release on Saturday that travel outside the bubble remains risky as other provinces in the country deal with a harsh second wave of the disease.