N.S. reports two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to six.

Health officials say the two new infections are in the central zone, which includes Halifax.

Authorities say the cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and both people are self-isolating.

Nova Scotia has reported 1,097 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

Public health officials also warned Sunday about a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 15.

They say passengers in rows 21-27, seats D-E-F, are more likely to have been exposed on Air Canada Flight 604, which departed Toronto at 8 a.m. that day.