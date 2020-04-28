N.S. school closure extended for two weeks

Public schools and licensed child care providers in Nova Scotia will remain closed until at least Tuesday, May 19th.

Premier Stephen McNeil made the announcement today during the COVID-19 update, saying they'll reassess the situation at that time.

Classes had been scheduled to reopen next week.

The decision to extend the closures was made following the recommendation of Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Government says students and families will continue to have access to e-learning and at-home options that will be assignment and project focused.