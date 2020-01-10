N.S seeking input on proposed protected wilderness areas

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson has launched public consultations on six new protected areas in Nova Scotia.

A release says the province designated 17 new protected areas, with more promised once consultation and survey work were completed.

The Department of the Environment says the proposed new sites to be designated total about 8,000 hectares, and once designated, the province will have over 700,000 hectares of protected land, accounting for 12.75% or provincial territory.

The following proposed sites are going through consultation:

-- addition to Silver River Wilderness Area, Digby Co.

-- Katowe'katik (McGowan Lake) Wilderness Area, Queens and Annapolis counties

-- addition to Ship Harbour Long Lake Wilderness Area, Halifax Regional Municipality

-- addition to Terence Bay Wilderness Area, Halifax Regional Municipality

-- Pleasant River Wilderness Area, Queens and Lunenburg counties

-- Archibald Lake Wilderness Area, Guysborough Co.

These sites were promised in September and do not require consultation:

-- St. Mary's River Provincial Park, Guysborough and Pictou counties

-- Barra Forest Provincial Park, Victoria Co.

-- St. Margarets Bay Islands Nature Reserve, Halifax Regional Municipality and Lunenburg Co.

-- Peppered Moon Nature Reserve, Queens Co.

Nova Scotians can submit feedback online here, by e-mail to protectedareas@novascotia.ca, by phone at 902-476-4012 or by writing to:

Protected Areas and Ecosystems

PO Box 442

Halifax, NS

B3J 2P8

The province says the deadline to provide feedback is Monday March 9.