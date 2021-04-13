N.S. SPCA 'overwhelmed' by surrender of 77 dogs and puppies

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it's overwhelmed after 77 dogs and puppies in need of urgent care came from one property in Cape Breton.

In a news release, the SPCA says the large number of dogs has overwhelmed SPCA resources and animal shelters throughout the province.

Rehabilitation and medical treatment is estimated to exceed $70,000.

The group says many of the dogs are highly undersocialized, while some were pregnant and gave birth.

Sandra Flemming, Provincial Director of Animal Care at the Nova Scotia SPCA, says, "The best thing to do if pet owners find themselves in an overwhelming situation is to reach out for assistance."