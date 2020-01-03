N.S. SPCA takes legal custody of dogs seized in cruelty investigation

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it has been awarded legal custody of 35 dogs and their puppies seized last month as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

A 57-year-old woman from Kings County faces two charges, including failing to properly care for the animals and for causing an animal to be in distress.

The animal welfare organization announced the charges Monday after Karin Robertson appealed the seizure at a hearing in Halifax.

Jo-Anne Landsburg, Nova Scotia SPCA chief provincial inspector, says they are happy to ensure the safety of the dogs.

She says the next step will be the court process.

Robertson is to appear in Kentville provincial court on Jan. 21.