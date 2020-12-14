N.S. Supreme Court judge issues temporary injunction against N.S. forestry protest

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has issued a temporary injunction to end a blockade of logging roads in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The injunction issued Thursday by Justice Glen McDougall orders the group blocking the roads in Digby County to allow cutting contractors for the WestFor consortium to enter the area with their equipment.

Activists with the Extinction Rebellion group are blocking roads at the Rockypoint Lake site and the Napier Lake sites.

The injunction for the sites southeast of Weymouth says it remains in force until a hearing for a permanent injunction is heard on Jan. 26 and 27 in Halifax.

Protesters first set up camp on logging roads near the Caribou River on Oct. 21, saying they are attempting to protect the habitat of endangered mainland moose.

The blockades are west of the Tobeatic Wilderness Area and not far from the Silver River Wilderness Area.

(Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)