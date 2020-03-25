N.S. to boost 811 staffing levels, phone lines

Nova Scotia is increasing staffing levels at its overtaxed 811 health line to assist screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

Premier Stephen McNeil says 53 nurses and tele-associates have been added, with 40 more being trained, while the number of phone lines are also increasing to 138.

Another step will see added infection control measures at hospitals with an increase in the frequency of cleaning and disinfection especially in high traffic areas.

As well, regulated health professions can only stay open for emergency or urgent cases or to provide virtual care, while non-regulated health professions such as naturopaths must close.