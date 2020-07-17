N.S. to ease visitor restrictions in long-term care homes next week

Restrictions for visitors to long-term care homes are being eased and non-medical masks will become mandatory on public transportation next week.

As of Wednesday, there can be up to five visitors for outdoor visits at long-term care facilities.

Government says that residents and visitors must wear masks and observe physical distancing, except for limited physical contact like a hug.

Indoor visits can allow one person at a time per resident in an area designated by the facility, and visits must continue to be scheduled ahead of time.

Up to three people can now be designated as indoor visitors, and masks are required.

Starting on July 24th, it will be mandatory for drivers and passengers to wear a non-medical mask on public transportation.

Children under two and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt.

Passengers are asked to use their own masks as much as possible.

Government will help public transportation services with supplies of masks for people who can't bring their own.